Australia Wins Their Sixth World Cup Title | IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023

Travis Head's heroics with 137 runs led to Australia's one-sided victory.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Australia wins their sixth World Cup title with a victory against India at the 2023 ICC World Cup Final. Travis Head’s heroics with 137 runs led to Australia’s one-sided victory.

