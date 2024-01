| India Vs England Test In Hyderabad Virat Kohli Misses The Match Hyderabad News

India vs England Test in Hyderabad: Virat Kohli misses the match | Hyderabad News

Kohli's absence in the Hyderabad Test disappoints fans; BCCI confirms personal reasons. Fans await his return in subsequent matches of the Test series. Kohli is present at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 01:35 PM

Hyderabad: Kohli’s absence in the Hyderabad Test disappoints fans; BCCI confirms personal reasons. Fans await his return in subsequent matches of the Test series. Kohli is present at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir consecration.

Watch: