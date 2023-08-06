Indian Army mountaineers scale Mount Kun-Nun, perform Yoga at 7,103m height

It should be noted that it was the first team of mountaineers to climb Mountain Nun-Kun and the fastest climb of a peak above 7000m

By ANI Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: A team of mountaineers under Colonel Rajneesh Joshi from Garhwal Rifles successfully summitted Mount Kun (7103m) and Mount Nun (7135m), a press statement from the Indian Army said. They also performed Yoga at Mount Kun, it added.

The press release said that the “team defied all odds and has created history” with several records. The team has set the record for the fastest climb of Mountain Kun which they completed in seven days. The team of mountaineers also achieved the feat of being the fastest to climb Mountain Nun in four days, the release said.

It should be noted that it was the first team of mountaineers to climb Mountain Nun-Kun and the fastest climb of a peak above 7000m. They performed yoga at an altitude of 7103 metres, the statement from the Army noted.

Earlier, in honour of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the team of mountaineers from the Indian Army’s Dagger Division achieved a remarkable feat by scaling Mount Kun in record time and performing Yoga at its summit.

The journey commenced on July 8, when the team was flagged off from Baramulla by Maj Gen Rajesh Sethi, SM, VSM, GOC 19 Infantry Division. Setting off from the base camp on July 11, the brave mountaineers led by Col Rajneesh Joshi achieved their long-awaited victory as they summited Mount Kun on the 18th of July at 11:40 AM,” according to a press note by the Indian Army.

Adding an extraordinary touch to their accomplishment, the mountaineers performed Yoga at an altitude of 7,077 metres, marking it the highest point ever where Yoga has been practised, it further added.