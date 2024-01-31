Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya emerges winner at OU Inter-Collegiate Yoga Tournament

Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya grabbed 917 points to seal top spot ahead of University College for Women with 888 points and St Ann's Degree and PG college with 882 points in second and third places respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 05:54 PM

Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya team members.

Hyderabad: Hosts Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya emerged winner in the Osmania University Inter-Collegiate Yoga Tournament for Women held at Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya, Nampally, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The winners grabbed 917 points to seal top spot ahead of University College for Women with 888 points and St Ann’s Degree and PG college with 882 points in second and third places respectively.

Also Read Vishnu Saravanan clinches India’s first Paris 2024 sailing quota

Results: 1. Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya (917), 2. University College For Women, Koti (888), St Anns Degree and PG college, Mehdipatnam (882).