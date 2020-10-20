Indian Army relief teams on standby in Hyderabad

Nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby to be launched immediately on requirement. Additional teams and boats will be sent as per the situation.

Hyderabad: Responding to the calls of the State government, Indian Army’s flood relief teams have been put on standby in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for anticipated rescue operations of people due to heavy rains forecast for next few days.

Nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby to be launched immediately on requirement. Additional teams and boats will be sent as per the situation. These preparations are over and above the current deployment of six flood relief teams with boats and medical facilities at Gulbarga and Yadgir districts of Karnataka from where the teams have evacuated 427 marooned people to safe locations.

The evacuation process is still continuing with increasing in water flow of Bhima and Krishna Rivers. It may be recalled that the heavy rains on October 14 and 15 in Telangana had resulted in inundation of Bandlaguda areas of Hyderabad wherein Army flood relief teams had evacuated 153 people and had distributed large number of food packets to the stranded persons.

