Indian Army soldier loses weapon in bus station toilet in Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:13 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Sangareddy: An Indian Army soldier, Sikendar Ali, who was on his way home, reportedly forgot his weapon in a toilet in the Zaheerabad RTC bus station and lost it. Ali has lodged a complaint with the Zaheerabad town Police Station.

According to the police, Ali, who was waiting at the Zaheerabad bus station to catch a bus to reach his home in Sirgapur, forgot the weapon in one of the toilets on Friday evening. It was when he reached Narayankhed that he realised that he had forgot his weapon and returned to Zaheerabad.

However, the weapon was not there, following which he filed a complaint with the police, who are examining CCTV footage to find out who took the weapon.