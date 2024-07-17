Two women nabbed for job fraud in Sangareddy

The accused were Mariyamma and Anuradha. While Mariyamma was working as an ANM in Zaheerabad area, Anuradha was working as store keeper in a government hospital in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 09:00 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy One-Town police nabbed two persons, who allegedly cheated woman job aspirants by offering post of staff nurses and ANMs in government hospitals in Sangareddy district.

The accused were Mariyamma and Anuradha. While Mariyamma was working as an ANM in Zaheerabad area, Anuradha was working as store keeper in a government hospital in Hyderabad.

Coming to know about their arrest, the victims gathered at the police station and demanded the police to recover the money they had taken from them instead of just arresting them.