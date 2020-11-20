Indian cricketer Siraj’s father passes away

However, with the prevailing Covid quarantine rules in place in Sydney, the Hyderabad cricketer will not be able to travel for his father’s last rites

Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj, who is in Australia with Team India’s Test squad suffered a personal loss when he lost his father Mohammed Ghouse, on Friday. Ghouse was 53 and he breathed his last in Hyderabad due to lung ailment.

However, with the prevailing Covid quarantine rules in place in Sydney, the Hyderabad cricketer will not be able to travel for his father’s last rites. Siraj’s father was an autorickshaw driver and worked hard for his son’s future in cricket. The pacer always credited his family for their support when they were struggling financially

Siraj came into the limelight after a phenomenal Ranji Trophy season in 2016-17 where he picked up 41 wickets. He was then picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a stunning 2.6 crore in the same year. He then moved to Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The pacer, in a video posted by RCB during IPL, revealed that his father was suffering from lung-related ailment.

