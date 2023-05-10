Indian diaspora in England hail CM KCR’s pro-Dalit programmes

Published Date - 03:58 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: The Indian diaspora in England hailed the policies and programmes being implemented by the BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the development of Dalit communities in Telangana.

A host of leaders, elected representatives and members of the British Parliament congratulated the Chief Minister for his revolutionary approach towards development of the disadvantaged communities at a meeting organised in the Committee Hall of the British Parliament on Monday by the ‘Ambedkar UK Organization’ and the Pravasi Bharatiya Sanstha.

Acknowledging the support extended to the Dalits in the State, the speakers termed the major moves of the BRS government, including the unveiling of 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the heart of Hyderabad, naming of the new Secretariat building after Ambedkar and the successful implementation of the Dalit Bandhu, unprecedented in the history of independent India.

Members of British Parliament Virendra Sharma, Navedu Mishra, Baron Kuldeep Singh Sahota and many other local Councillors took part in the meeting. Telangana FDC Chairman Anil Kurmachalam, former MLC Karne Prabhakar, UK Dalit network director Ghajala Sheikh, Ambedkar UK organization leader Sushant Indrajit Singh, NRI BRS UK president Ashok Gaud Doosari, vice president Naveen Reddy, TAK president Ratnakar Kadudula, T. D. F Chairman Kamal Oruganti, local Councilors Prabhakar Khaja, Uday Areti and Conservative party leader Hari were among the participants.