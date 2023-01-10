Indian Journalist Union inducts senior journos from Telangana

Senior journalists from Telangana, Syed Ismail and Rajamouli Chary, have been inducted into the Indian Journalist union

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

A show of unity by journalists during three-day plenary at GMR Convention Centre in Patancheru on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Senior journalists from Telangana, Syed Ismail and Rajamouli Chary, have been inducted into the Indian Journalist union (IJU) as vice-president and secretary respectively.

During the three-day 10th plenary of the IJU at GMR Convention Centre at Patancheru, the IJU elected several office bearers in the presence of its president and Press Council of India member Vinod Kohli and Secretary General Saba Nayakan. Chief Returning officer of IJU and veteran Journalist Habib Khan announced the election of the office bearers.

Avvari Bhaskar from Telangana was among the eight journalists inducted as national council members.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kohli said that as many as 150 journalists from across 18 states attended the three-day plenary. He said the organisation has the biggest journalist union in the country because they had representation from most States.

Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, TUWJ General Secretary Askani Maruthi Sagar and others were present.