KCR has set example for journalists’ welfare measures: Allam Nanarayana

The State government was giving a pension of Rs.3,000 to families of deceased journalists besides extending financial support to the sick, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Sangareddy: The three-day 10th plenary of the Indian Journalists union (IJU) began at the GMR Convention Centre in Patancheru on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural session, Press Academy chairman Allam Narayana said the Telangana government had set an example in supporting the journalist fraternity. The State government was giving a pension of Rs.3,000 to families of deceased journalists besides extending financial support to the sick.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also granted Rs.100 crore for the welfare of journalists in Telangana, which was worth emulating by the rest of the States, he said, adding that the government was also building the Press Academy building with an outlay of Rs.15 crore.

IJU President and Member of Press Council of India Vinod Kohli, Founder President Suresh Akhouri, Secretary General IJU Sabanayakan and others were present. As many as 150 delegates from 17 states are attending the plenary. Minister Mohammad Mehmood Ali, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran and TUWJ leaders Maruthi Sagara, Ramana, Vishnuvardhan Reddy were present.