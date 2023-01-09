Delegates of Indian Journalists union praise CM KCR

The delegates of the Indian Journalists union have lauded CM KCR for different welfare schemes initiated by Telangana govt for journalist fraternity in the State.

Chief Returning Officer of IJU Habib Khan

Sangareddy: The delegates of the Indian Journalists union (IJU) have lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for different welfare schemes initiated by the Telangana government for the journalist fraternity in the State.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the Chief Returning Officer (CRO) of IJU and General Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Journalist’s Association Habib Khan said it is heartening to see the wives of the deceased journalists getting pensions in Telangana. He appreciated the Telangana government for giving financial aid to sick journalists. Khan has said that the policy of the Telangana government is worth replicating in other states.

IJU President and Member of the Press Council of India Vinod Kohli cited Telangana State Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana informing that the government had granted a huge amount of Rs 100 crore for the welfare of the journalists. Kohli said that the fund was utilised by extending financial support to the Covid-19 affected journalists. Over 150 journalists from across 17 States were participating in a three-day IJU Plenary at GMR Convention Hall in Patancheru.

Speaking to Telangana Today on the second day of the three-day event on Monday, the Vice-president of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Sabina Inderjit has said that the journalists were also enjoying press freedom in Telangana, unlike other States. However, she felt lack of job security from management is still hitting the journalists hard. Member of IJU from Assam Sumesh Debeku has said that the Telangana government was giving better support to the journalist fraternity in the State than the Assam government.

The Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran and others also attended the second day of the plenary session.

