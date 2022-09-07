Indian Multiplexes to offer Movie Tickets at Rs 75 on September 16

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:31 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

In a subsequent tweet, MIA shared a press release which said that the National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' gesture to the moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post-Covid.

Hyderabad: On account of National Cinema Day on September 16, The Multiplex Association of India (MIA) announced that the country would be celebrating the day, with movie tickets across the country’s major multiplex chains being available for Rs 75

Announcing the news on twitter, MIA wrote, “Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75. National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE, and many others. #NationalCinemaDay2022 #16thSep” (sic).

Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75. #NationalCinemaDay2022 #16thSep — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 2, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, MIA shared a press release which said that the National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ gesture to the moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post-Covid.

National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE and many others. pic.twitter.com/nVpM5neXd1 — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 2, 2022

The one-day-only discount is reported to be available at more than 4,000 participating theatres. The association also added that theatres participating in the scheme will provide details on their respective social media handles.