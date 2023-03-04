| Indian Players Should Have Been Captains In Wpl Anjum Chopra

Anjum Chopra is a bit disappointed that most franchises have opted for foreign players in leadership roles in the inaugural WPL

By PTI Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Mumbai: Former India captain Anjum Chopra is a bit disappointed that most franchises have opted for foreign players in leadership roles in the inaugural WPL, saying capable Indian players should have been handed the responsibility.

The Women’s Premier League begins on Saturday with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in the opening match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here.

“I didn’t like that most of the teams have opted for foreign players as captains because it’s an Indian league and will be played in Indian conditions, so Indian players should have been captains if they have capabilities,” she said.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore opted for Indian captains in Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively, while the other teams went with Australian players — Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) in leadership roles.

“I thought Deepti Sharma should have been made the captain as she led in the last Women’s T20 Challenge,” Chopra said in a virtual interaction.

Chopra, however, agreed that six-time T20 World Cup winners Australia have more experienced players compared to India.

“Australian players are world champions and they have the experience of leading sides back home. “I completely agree with their (Australian players) experience (at the international stage), and so Jemimah Rodrigues can’t become a captain ahead of Meg Lanning in the same team (Delhi Capitals). If I look at the big picture, the Indian players don’t have much captaincy potential like Australian players.”

The 45-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator feels the performances of rookie domestic players will be the key factor as foreign players are already known entities.