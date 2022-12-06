Indian Racing League: Traffic diversions at NTR Marg from Dec 9 to 11

The NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed for public.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:26 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of Indian Racing League at NTR Marg, Necklace Road and imposed diversions from 11 am on December 9 until completion of the event on December 11.

The traffic coming from VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan College – Ravindra Bharathi. Traffic from Budha Bhavan / Nallagutta junction towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj/Tankbund.

Traffic from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed towards Necklace rotary and diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj while the vehicles from Iqbal Minar Junction intending to go towards Telugu Thalli junction and Tank Bund will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli and should embark Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma temple/Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic from Tank Bund/Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi junction and vehicles from BRKR Bhavan towards will diverted at Telugu Thalli junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi junction.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will be diverted at the junction towards Ravindra Bharathi junction while vehicles from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards printing press junction or Necklace rotary will be diverted towards Rajdooth Lane.

Meanwhile the traffic police suggested the RTC buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid Tank Bund and take Telugu Thalli flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.