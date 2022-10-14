Indian Railways: Here’s how you can travel without confirmed ticket in train

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

As per Indian Railways rules, you can travel using the waiting ticket.

Hyderabad: Ahead of Diwali, getting a confirmed train ticket from Indian Railways can be challenging. At times, you don’t get a confirmed ticket even in the ‘tatkal’ ticket reservations system. However, there is a way you can still travel on Indian Railways trains without a confirmed ticket.

As per Indian Railways rules, you can travel using the waiting ticket. However, to avail of this option you need to get the waiting ticket offline at railway stations. Online unconfirmed tickets are not eligible for this option.

Also, online unconfirmed ticket passengers are not allowed to travel inside the train as the ticket money is refunded to the passenger if the seat is not confirmed till the time of preparation of the departing train chart.

Once obtaining the waiting list or current booking ticket from the ticket window, the passenger can approach the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the train to find out whether any seat is still vacant after chart preparation.

The TTE cannot stop you from travelling by train if you have this ticket. Yet, the passenger won’t be getting a seat if the examiner says that no extra was left on the train.