Sirpur (T) MLA inaugurates health camp in Kaghaznagar railway station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

The initiative is a collaboration of the Impact India Foundation, Indian Railways and the health ministry.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa inaugurated a health camp in Kaghaznagar railway station on Wednesday. The 20-day long camp was being organized by Lifeline Express or Jeevan Rekha Express, a hospital train. The initiative is a collaboration of the Impact India Foundation, Indian Railways and the health ministry.

Konappa advised patients and locals to utilize the opportunity. He appreciated doctors and representatives of the IIF, railways and health ministry for conducting the health camp for a period of 20 days. He requested the patients to have lunch at a daily poor-feeding centre operated by Koneru Trust in the town.

