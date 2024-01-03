Indian Railways provides 19,742 Fog Pass Devices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: To ensure smooth rail operations during the foggy weather conditions of winter months, the Indian Railways has provisioned a total of 19,742 Fog Pass Devices this year. Railway officials described the initiative as a crucial step in improving the reliability of train services, reducing delays, and enhancing overall passenger safety.

Fog Pass Device is a GPS based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions. It provides on-board real-time information (display as well as voice guidance) to loco pilots regarding location of fixed landmarks such as signal, level crossing gate, permanent speed restrictions, neutral sections., etc.

It displays approach indications of next three approaching fixed landmarks in geographical order accompanied with voice message approximately 500 Metres on approach.

Features of Fog Pass Device:

• Suitable for all types of electric and diesel locomotives.

• Suitable for train speeds up to 160 kmph

• Portable, compact in size, light in weight and of robust design.

• Loco pilot can carry the device easily to the locomotive.

• It is a standalone system and unaffected by weather conditions.