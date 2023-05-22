Indian School of Business retains top position in India, ranks 29 globally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has retained the top position in India and was ranked 29 globally, a significant jump from last year’s ranking of 38, in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking 2023, which were released on Monday.

The achievement is a testament to the alignment of ISB’s executive education programmes with evolving global trends and the current and future needs of its client organisations, ISB in a press release, said.

One of the significant features of the ranking is that, ISB has been ranked number 1 globally on the ‘Future Use’ parameter, which measures the likelihood of clients choosing ISB for future customised programmes and re-commissioning the same programmes.

Some of the other key parameters where the School is ranked well globally include growth (6), international clients (11), and value for money (23).

In the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB has been ranked 3rd in India, and 65 globally. The School also ranked number 1 globally in the ‘Growth’ parameter, which considers overall revenue growth from open programmes and repeat business.

Commenting on the ranking, Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean – Executive Education and Digital Learning, ISB, said, that, the FT ranking emphasises the significant value that their executive education programmes deliver to senior professionals across a range of organisations in both the private and public sectors.