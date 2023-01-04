Three-day Public Policy Dialogues: Bridging Research and Practice commences at ISB

Eminent academicians and practitioners from the public and private sectors, government, educational institutions, think tanks, and civil society organisations came together to generate new visions for policy evolution and development.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:10 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: The three-day ‘Public Policy Dialogues: Bridging Research and Practice’ commenced at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Eminent academicians and practitioners from the public and private sectors, government, educational institutions, think tanks, and civil society organisations came together to generate new visions for policy evolution and development.

Also Read ISB Placements: PGP Class of 2023 gets hired in large numbers

The event started with a welcome address by Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy. Amarjeet Sinha, former advisor to the Prime Minister shared his experiences in policy design and issues that are faced in implementing policies on the ground.

Highlighting the financial constraints that are faced when policies are being formulated, Amarjeet Sinha shared his own experiences of various schemes that he pioneered such as the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyaan, PM Awaas Yojana, and others.

Srinivas Katikithala, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), threw light on the issue of effective implementation of policies and the importance of capacity building.