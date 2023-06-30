Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Review: The 150-minute outing is a tad bit long

Watch it if you are a Indiana Jones fan and want to relive the magic. If you want to get acquainted with the franchise, then give this a miss

By Abhinav Published Date - 06:51 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: When Raiders of the Lost Ark came out in the 80s, none would have envisaged that it would be a foundation of a legacy. Dial of Destiny is the fifth instalment where Harrison Ford plays the hat wearing, whip wielding Nazi hating Dr Henry Wanton ‘Indiana’ Jones Jr.

Acting in a film-series is nothing new for the octogenarian. At his prime, and later on in life, he was also part of the successful Star Wars franchise. Both franchises, incidentally, are co-produced by Lucas Films with Indiana Jones created by George Lucas and four of the five being helmed by Steven Spielberg. It is due to the contribution of the trio of Ford, Lucas, and Spielberg that Indiana Jones is now not only a character but a brand name. This time around, it is James Mangold who takes over the direction of the movie. You realise that something is missing.

The movie starts off in traditional style: of a man in a hood being dragged into a room of Nazi officers at the fag end of World War II. The man is Indiana Jones. The Nazis are curious about the presence of a renowned archaeologist is in Poland in the midst of the ghastly war. They realise that he is attempting to retrieve the Lance of Longinus with the help of his colleague Basil Shah (Toby Jones).

Meanwhile, astrophysicist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) informs his superiors that the lance is a fake. While the Nazi generals are disappointed, Voller informs them that all was not lost yet as they have half of Archimedes’s Dial. The whole dial would help them in locating fissures in time and enabling time travel.

Indiana and Shah steal it from the Nazis and is presumed lost in a river while they escape. Fast forward 25 years to 1969 – America. In the midst of the celebrations of the success of Apollo 11, Indiana runs into Helena Shah (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Basil’s daughter and his Goddaughter. Soon Indiana and Helena are out to retrieve the other half and are on an adventure to stop Voller and his goons. Who survives and whether Voller is successful in travelling back in time is what the rest of the story is about.

This is definitely a trip down the memory lane and feels a bit nostalgic. Kudos to Harrison Ford for reprising the role with ease. Inspite of strong performances from Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Ethann Isidore as Teddy, there is something amiss and is not as quite magical as the others.

Tragically the best scenes only remind you of Ford in his prime. Though portrayed as a fifty-year-old, age does catch up with him and at times, the props look a bit artificial. At times, the 150-minute outing is a tad bit long. It does not have the charisma of the earlier films of the franchise.

Watch it if you are a Indiana Jones fan and want to relive the magic. If you want to get acquainted with the franchise, then give this a miss.