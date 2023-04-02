KT Rama Rao to launch Telangana Cool Roof Policy on Monday

Telangana Cool Roof Policy is aimed at reducing the urban heat island impact and heat stress, and in the process save on CO2 emissions and also save energy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday will become with the first State in the country to launch a Cool Roof Policy.

The policy, according to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who will formally launch the policy on Monday, is aimed at reducing the urban heat island impact and heat stress, and in the process save on CO2 emissions and also save energy.

The ‘Telangana Cool Roof Policy 2023-28″ envisages to make Telangana a thermally comfortable and a heat resilient State. The mission under the policy will be to ensure faster adoption of cool roofs in the State, to develop an ecosystem of suppliers, trained man power, testing and material to support implementation of cool roofs. It will also ensure access of cool surfaces to all and ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of cool roof installations.

Apart from leading to a carbon offset of 30 million tCO2, the policy is expected is expected to result in cooler homes, since cool roofs can help keep indoor temperatures 2.13 to 4.3 degree Celsius lower than households with traditional roofs. It will also lower costs since cool roofs need limited maintenance and can save 20 per cent in energy costs, according to a tweet from the Minister on Sunday.