India’s first cowboy film to be re-released in May

KSR Das directed this western action film. Now, the film is going to be re-released after more than five decades.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 AM, Sat - 1 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: India’s first cowboy film was made in Telugu in 1971 by our all-time favourite superstar, the late Ghattamaneni Krishna.

The film, Mosagallaku Mosagadu, was produced by Krishna’s brother, Adiseshagiri Rao, under the banner of Padmalaya Studios, which was once the hub of many blockbuster movies from the Ghattamaneni family. Aaruda wrote the script and screenplay for the film.

Superstar Krishna‘s birthday is observed on May 31. It is known to us all that the superstar passed away last November. Every year, the superstar fans used to celebrate their favourite actor’s birthday at his home so grandly.

This time, with the superstar not being among them, the fans decided to celebrate the birthday with the re-release of the film Mosagallaku Mosagadu. The film will be released in 4K in theatres across the Telugu states on May 31.

Mosagallaku Mosagadu was inspired by the Hollywood western film The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Most of the film’s production was made in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. It had one of the biggest releases of those times and also ran for more than 100 days.

Mosagallaku Mosagadu was even remade into Tamil and Hindi. The sources also say that Mahesh Babu, Krishna’s son, was approached several times to remake the film again in Telugu with modern technicalities, but Mahesh Babu rejected the chances with all due respect to his father.