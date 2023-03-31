Satish Kaushik, Raj Babbar and Anup Soni starrer ‘Mirg’ gearing up for release

The film stars Raj Babbar, Anup Soni and Shwetaabh Singh along with Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: Dubbed as one of veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s last films, ‘Mirg’ has completed post production and gearing up for release. The film stars Raj Babbar, Anup Soni and Shwetaabh Singh along with Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

‘Mirg’ is a mountain leopard found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. There are numerous myths surrounding this rarely seen creature. Myths and stories are what separate ‘Mirg’ from a normal leopard. Stories that are larger-than-life yet strangely believable!

A genre bender, ‘Mirg’ explores the journey of one man, Anil, a smart-yet-caged, order-following boy. Set in the jungles of Himachal, ‘Mirg’ is a heist-gone-wrong revenge drama, a journey of realisation that in the jungle the difference between the hunter and the hunted is just one letter.

Director, Tarun Sharma said, “My main aim while approaching ‘Mirg’ was to give the audience an engaging film. Every aspect of filmmaking should come together to create something engaging, transporting people into an alternate reality. That, for me, is the magic of cinema.”

Talking about the movie’s crew, he said, “I was blessed with a wonderful and involved crew. Having stalwarts such as Raj Babbar, Satish Kaushik and Anup Soni in my debut film was a blessing. Satish Kaushik was the first actor on board and to my surprise, he agreed to do the film within 2 hours of me sending the script. To this day, I can’t believe that he is no more.”

Elaborating further, he added, “His childlike passion for cinema is something I shall never forget. I really wanted him to see the final product but that is one feeling that shall remain regretfully unfulfilled. I must also add Shwetaabh gave a breakthrough performance standing up to such senior actors.”

Speaking about ‘Mirg’, actor Raj Babbar said, “I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this film. We had a blast. Tarun is a brilliant director; he really gives his actors a free hand to grasp the characters their own way. This technique gets you much more attached to the character and you grow a sense of responsibility to really do justice to it. Every actor in this film has delivered nuanced performances.”

Actor Anup Soni added, “‘Mirg’ is many films within a film. The storyline is unpredictable and the treatment is very fresh. It was dream come true for me to be in a film with such brilliant actors like Satish Kaushik sir and Raj Babbar sir. Tarun is a visionary; I blindly followed his lead and I’m glad I did. Now I can’t wait for it to hit the screens.”

‘Mirg’ is majority financed by the UK-based Studio RA and produced by Rishi Anand, NaMa productions (Shwetaabh Singh) and OneShot Films (Tarun Sharma). It is shot in districts of Himachal such as Una, Hamirpur, Govind Sagar Lake and jungles of Himachal.