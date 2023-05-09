India’s first ever Global Robotics Summit in Hyderabad in July

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:28 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: India’s first-ever Global Robotics Summit will be held in Hyderabad from July 21 to 22 this year at HICC, Novotel. The two-day event will bring together participants from 25 countries around the world to showcase the latest advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The objective of the summit is to provide a platform for industry experts, researchers, and enthusiasts to exchange knowledge and ideas on the future of robotics. There will be discussions, interactive sessions and live demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies as part of the summit.

It will also feature workshops covering topics ranging from industrial automation to healthcare robotics. In addition, an expo of various robots and AI systems from different companies and research institutions would also be conducted. The Global Robotics Summit is the beginning of a series of year-long events that will be held in all participating 25 countries, each featuring unique robotics activities and themes.

“We are thrilled to host the first Global Robotics Summit in Hyderabad,” All India Robotics Association (AIRA) Chairman Kisshhan PSV said.

Starting from July 2023, Hyderabad will witness global investments announcements in robotics and automation, major prototype launches from various fields, besides execution of investments. The GRS will continue with multiple events in various countries till July 2024, officials said.