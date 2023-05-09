KTR unveils Mission 10X – SIGs programme poster

IT Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled the poster of T-Incubators & Accelerators Consortium of Telangana State Innovation Cell - TSIC Mission 10X-SIGs, a scaleup programme for early revenue startups

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday unveiled the poster of T-Incubators & Accelerators Consortium of Telangana State Innovation Cell – TSIC Mission 10X-SIGs, a scaleup programme for early revenue startups.

The six-month market strategy, business development and customer access programme is being conducted by TSIC, T-Hub & RICH along with IIIT Hyderabad, IKP, AIC-CCMB and Ag-Hub.

It will also facilitate market strategy, corporate market reviews, customer connects and funding opportunities to the selected cohort startups. This collaborative initiative will support the startup ecosystem by working with several incubators and accelerators within Telangana and other States.

Mission 10X-SIGs is open for startups with market-fit products emerging in AgriTech, MedTech and DeepTech sectors, anchored by TSIC, T-Hub, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) along with International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT-H), IKP Knowledge Park, Atal Incubation Centre- Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology and Ag-Hub.

All the shortlisted startups will undergo one month mentoring to review their product strategy, market approach and corporate pitch readiness and refine these elements to address present business climate and constraints.

TSIC Chief Innovation Officer Shanta Thoutam said Mission 10X-SIGs WAS an outcome-oriented initiative designed by the eminent ecosystem players of Telangana, keeping in mind what support is needed by the emerging startups and conducting relevant interventions”

In the first edition of this programme, a cohort of 12 startups participated, six each from DeepTech and MedTech. All the startups were introduced to corporate companies and venture capitalists during the programme. For this edition, the AgriTech sector is added as a good number of startups are emerging and have scaling potential. Startoon labs, a MedTech startup which was part of the first cohort, got the prominent USFDA approval.

