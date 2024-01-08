Novotel Hyderabad Airport introduces sustainable luxury with Citroen electric cars

Pioneering a new era of luxury hospitality, the property commits to eco-conscious travel experience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 05:47 PM

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) located at GMR Aerocity, Hyderabad stands as the epitome of opulence in the hospitality realm while embracing a new era of sustainable luxury.

In alignment with its commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious travel, the property unveiled two opulently engineered Citroen electric vehicles (EV’s), coinciding with the recent launch of the state-of-the-art EV charging station. The initiative underscores Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s resolute dedication to a greener, more conscientious tomorrow.

Mr. Sukhbir Singh General Manager at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “Our steadfast focus on sustainability is a pinnacle of our philosophy. By adorning our fleet with the sophistication of Citroen electric cars, we aspire to redefine opulence in the hospitality sphere and grace our surroundings with an aura of environmental benevolence. This epitomizes Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s commitment to transcending conventional hospitality paradigms and moving ahead towards a greener future. ”

Novotel Hyderabad Airport has taken significant strides towards mitigating its carbon footprint and champions the cause of contemporary, energy-efficient transportation solutions. In addition to introducing the two Citroen EV vehicles to the shuttle fleet, the property offers its guests the convenience of an EV charging station, further reinforcing their commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious travel experiences.