Novotel Hyderabad Airport hosts ‘Lebanese Indulgence’ till July 28

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 08:07 PM

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport situated in GMR Aerocity, Hyderabad, is hosting the Lebanese Indulgence, with celebrated chef Jameela Ghani until July 28 at the Food Exchange.

The event celebrates the rich tapestry of Lebanese cuisine, offering guests a journey through its flavours and culture. Chef Jameela who is renowned for her expertise in Syrian, Lebanese, and Middle Eastern cuisine brings her culinary mastery to this event.

The menu features a diverse array of dishes, from mezze platters and grilled meats to traditional stews and flavourful vegetarian options. Guests can enjoy classic Lebanese offerings like shish taouk and shish kebab.

This culinary extravaganza highlights Hummus, Shorbat Adas, Kusa Ma Jibin, and Rubiyan Ma Fle Fle among other dishes as well as Knafae, Mahalabia and Baklava- the delectable dessert platter.