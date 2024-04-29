Amanna Raju appointed as Executive Chef of Novotel Hyderabad Airport

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 04:24 PM

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA), GMR Aerocity, Hyderabad on Monday announced the appointment of Amanna Raju as its new Executive Chef.

With extensive experience in hospitality industry, Amanna Raju is well-known for his innovative culinary creations and dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience, a statement from the hotel said.

Chef Amanna Raju’s illustrious journey has seen him cater to esteemed personalities including Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the late former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. His culinary prowess has earned accolades from luminaries such as Nara Chandrababu Naidu, ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amanna Raju to the Novotel Hyderabad Airport. His culinary artistry and leadership promise to elevate our dining experiences, further, » exclaimed Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

In his role as Executive Chef, he will oversee all culinary operations at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, including menu development, kitchen management, and guest dining experiences.