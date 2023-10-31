| Indigo Set To Reconnect Gondia And Hyderabad With Daily Flights

IndiGo set to reconnect Gondia and Hyderabad with daily flights

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:02 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: IndiGo, India’s foremost budget carrier, is all set to reintroduce daily flight services linking Gondia and Hyderabad from December 1.

Commercial air services at Gondia Airport ground to a halt in August 2022 when regional carrier flybig abruptly terminated its operations a mere five months after their commencement.

Flybig, an airline promoted by Big Charter Private Ltd, headquartered in Gurugram, had kicked off passenger flight operations from Maharashtra’s Birsi, establishing vital connections between Indore and Hyderabad under the central government’s regional connectivity scheme, UDAAN. However, for reasons unspecified, the airline chose to discontinue this route, leaving Gondia Airport devoid of any commercial flight services.

IndiGo has been steadfastly expanding its network to serve travelers across the nation. The airline operates a fleet consisting of 337 aircraft, including the Airbus A320 CEO & NEO, the A321 NEO, and the ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The imminent addition of the Gondia-Hyderabad route to IndiGo’s roster is part of their ongoing expansion strategy.

