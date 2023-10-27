GMR Hyderabad International Airport introduces direct flight services to Singapore and Colombo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has unveiled plans to further elevate air connectivity, with the introduction of two new flight services from Hyderabad to Singapore and Colombo in partnership with IndiGo.

IndiGo will initiate operations on the Hyderabad to Singapore route starting on October 29. Flight 6E-1027 will take off from Hyderabad at 2:50 am (IST) and touch down in Singapore at 10:00 hours (Singapore Standard Time).

The return leg, flight 6E-1028, will leave Singapore at 23:25 hours (Singapore Standard Time) and arrive in Hyderabad at 1:30 am (IST). This daily nonstop flight will improve connectivity to Singapore, a crucial transit hub with seamless links to various destinations in Far East Asia, Australia, and beyond.

Additionally, IndiGo will launch its operations on the Hyderabad to Colombo route on November 3, 2023. Flight 6E-1181 will depart from Hyderabad at 11:50 hours and reach Colombo at 14:00 hours. The return journey, flight 6E-1182, will leave Colombo at 15:00 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 17:00 hours. This nonstop flight service will operate every Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, expressed his enthusiasm for the new routes, stating, “We are delighted to be a part of this exciting development in connectivity. With the establishment of more international routes by airlines, travelers from southern and central India, particularly from Hyderabad, will now have a wider range of options to explore based on their travel preferences.”