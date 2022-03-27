Indigo to resume scheduled international flights from April

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

"Scheduled operations on more than 150 routes will be restarted in a phased manner through the month of April 2022," the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

New Delhi: IndiGo on Sunday announced the resumption of its international flight schedule from various destinations in India.

“Scheduled operations from to destinations in Thailand have already commenced from March 27, 2022.” Those cities are Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru.

On the contrary, the international destinations include Dammam, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai, Kathmandu, Maldives, and Dhaka.

Flights to these routes had earlier been operating under air-bubble agreements with the respective countries.

The resumption of these flights will bolster India’s connectivity with the globe and aid in the acceleration of economic and tourist activities that had been impacted by the pandemic.

“As India’s leading airline, IndiGo remains committed to play its part in helping the nation bounce back. We will do so via our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across an unparalleled network,” said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo.