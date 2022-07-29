Indofil launches three plant protection products in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: Farm input products company Indofil Industries on Thursday launched three products- Skystar for BPH on paddy, Sapper (an early sucking complex on Cotton) and Alecto (Lepidopteran and Thrips on chili and other vegetables) in Hyderabad.

The six-decade company has been serving the farming community with its products and services. Indofil has a presence in many countries and brings products that improve productivity in India.

Last year, it launched miticides (that acts on ticks and mites) like Dammu and Ceasemite. It also launched a plant growth regulator Indolizer. The previous year it launched herbicides like Pixomaxima, Striker and Nami.

Company Agro Domestic Business Head GK Venugopal, Sr Vice President Dr AN Chandrani, Growth Office ‐ Head Koshal Bisen, General Manager (Sales) Prakash Bhoir, Zonal Sales Manager PV Rajasekhar Reddy and Managing Executive Officer, Division Head (International) Kanya Kato were present. Mitsui Chemicals Managing Director Jun Kawaguchi, General Manager Agro Solutions NK Sanga Reddy, Senior Manager Katsuyoshi Tanable were also present at the launch.