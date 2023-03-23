Indrakaran Reddy asks BRS cadre to strive for hat-trick victory

Indrakaran Reddy asked the BRS cadre to make sure that awareness on the developmental programmes and welfare schemes taken up by the Telangana government was created among the public

Forests Minister Indrakaran Reddy speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelan of the party held at Narsapur (G) mandal centre on Thursday.

Nirmal: Forests Minister Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday asked the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadre to make sure that awareness on the developmental programmes and welfare schemes taken up by the State government was created among the public to help the party return to power for the third time in a row.

He was speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelan of the party held at Narsapur (G) mandal centre on Thursday. This was the first meeting organized in erstwhile Adilabad district. Reddy told the cadre to strive for the hat-trick success of the party by publicizing the growth and welfare schemes of the government achieved in the last nine years. He advised public representatives and leaders to be among the public. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had developed the State by introducing innovative developmental programmes and welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aasara pensions, distribution of sheep and fingerlings at subsidized prizes, free power supply to agriculture sector, Dalit Bandhu and so on.

No state was witnessing implementation of schemes on par with Telangana, while the development was still eluding few States. Downtrodden communities in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh were leading a pathetic life. Chandrashekhar Rao had floated the BRS to help the marginalised communities across the country. People of Maharashtra were now seeking the Telangana model of development, he said.

Regretting that Opposition parties were targeting the BRS even as Telangana was making rapid strides in various spheres, the Minister said the BJP was not sanctioning funds to the newly formed State, while the Congress was criticizing the government by taking up walkathons. However, the people of the State were observing such antics of the Opposition parties.

On the other hand, the Centre was using the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation to harass non-BJP governments.

MLC Dande Vittal, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, BRS Nirmal district in-charge Gangadhar Goud and many others were present.