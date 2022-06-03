Indrakaran Reddy flags off to cycle rally in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that one could be physically fit by cycling every day. He flagged off to a rally of cycles on account of World Bicycle Day celebrated here on Friday. The event was organized by members of Nirmal Cycle Club (NCC). Indrakaran Reddy took part in the rally and pedaled for 15.5 kilometers to set an example to others and drew the attention of many. The rally began at Mancherial Chowrasta and ended at NTR Mini Stadium winding Chincholi Crossroads, Harithavanam and other parts of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the eco-friendly mode of transit could save fuel and requested everyone to go for cycling. He opined that there was a need to reduce air pollution. He urged the public to install the habit of cycling among the children from childhood and to encourage kids to pedal. The minister was all praise for members of NCC for promoting cycling in the town and for protecting the environment. He wanted the people of the town to commute by cycle to reach their destinations in place of cars.

Dr Ramakrishna, organizer of the event, Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui and many others were present.