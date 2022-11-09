Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates Ambedkar Bhavan in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan for members of the Mala community at Budhawarpet here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said that the building would be developed by sanctioning funds Rs 12 lakh soon. He further assured that a crematorium would be created at Gajulapet area, besides construction of a compound wall and a flag pole in a temple of Lord Shiva and located in the area.

The minister said that 500 eligible Dalits belonging to Nirmal Assembly constituency were going to be benefitted from Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme implemented by the government. He added that all sections of the society were covered by welfare schemes.