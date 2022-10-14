Dalit Bandhu all set to zoom in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Dalit Bandhu scheme in Karimnagar is all set to zoom on wheels, helping beneficiaries draw profits.

As part of efforts to help beneficiaries utilise the scheme in a proper way, officials have decided to engage passenger transport vehicles with the help of a Hyderabad-based private firm, Vidyut Vahan, which has come forward to hire vehicles given to the beneficiaries as part of the scheme.

Officials have decided to engage 100 passenger vehicles, including four-seated and seven-seated ones, in the first phase and all formalities have been completed. If the plan goes well, another 100 vehicles will also be engaged in the second phase.

The Dalit Bandhi scheme, launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to bring about a comprehensive change in the lives of dalits, envisages different kinds of units, ranging from passenger and goods transport vehicles, tractors, mini dairies, supermarkets, centering work material, manufacturing and retail units, given to beneficiaries. Earthmovers, harvesters, tippers and other big vehicles were also sanctioned under group units.

A total of 1,520 passenger transport vehicles have been distributed so far. Though many beneficiaries in Karimnagar chose passenger transport vehicles, they were unable to get adequate revenue due to heavy competition and lack of experience in the field.

Following this, the district administration decided to step in and handhold them to ensure a proper income and explored the concept of engaging the vehicles for private firms. With Vidyut Vahan coming forward to hire vehicles, officials have finalised the deal after fixing rules and regulations.

According to the guidelines, Rs 25,000 and Rs 32,000 per month would be provided to the beneficiaries of four-seater and seven-seater vehicles respectively. The amount would be deposited in their bank accounts by the 10th of every month.

Besides drivers, all expenditure including petrol, diesel, insurance, repairs and other would be borne by the company. If the vehicle meets with an accident, repair works will be taken up with insurance cover. An additional amount of Rs 20,000 would be spent for repair if the total repair work was not covered under insurance.

Both owner of the vehicle and company have to enter into an agreement for a period of three years. The District SC Corporation will play a facilitator role. If the owner wants to cancel the agreement, he/she has to give prior notice of one month.

Kothapalli Mallikarjun from Karimnagar town gave consent to engage his vehicle as he was preparing for government teacher’s job (DSC).

Speaking to Telangana Today, he termed the deal a good one and said he had failed to earn at least Rs 20,000 per month because the number of cars in competition in the sector was high.

SC Corporation Executive Director S Nagarjuna said they had finalised all formalities only after thoroughly discussing all issues to safeguard the interests of owners. Plans were afoot to engage big vehicles such as earthmovers, tippers and others as well, he said.

Municipal commissioners and MPDOs were instructed to take applications from the beneficiaries who were willing to hire their vehicles.