BRS will usher in a revolutionary change in the country: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

(Minister Indrakaran Reddy along with MLA Bapu Rao performs ksheerabhishekam to a flex poster of Chandrashekhar Rao at Dhannur village in Boath mandal on Thursday) Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the country would undergo a revolutionary change with the advent of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in national politics.

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the country would undergo a revolutionary change with the advent of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in national politics. He along with Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao laid the foundation stone to a black top road at Dhannur village in Boath mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had achieved Telangana by tirelessly struggling for 14 years. He stated that Rao had introduced innovative welfare schemes and developmental activities and became a role model to the country. He observed that Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bima and other initiatives helped weaker sections to improve financially.

The Minister said many wanted Chandrashekhar Rao to foray into national politics. Evidently, Rao’s conversion of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into BRS has evoked a huge response. People residing in several villages of the neighboring Maharashtra also welcomed the announcement of BRS in a grand manner, reflecting their approval of the historical decision.

Indrakaran Reddy lashed out at union ministers and public representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party for criticizing the BRS to gain political mileage in Telangana. He reminded them that they were giving awards to many schemes and developmental activities of Telangana. He told them to introspect before commenting against the State government and stated that the people would teach the saffron party a lesson for its anti-people policies.

Later, the Minister took part in celebrations held by the cadre of the BRS in Dhannur village. He performed ksheerabhishekam to a flex poster of K Chandrashekhar Rao. He also laid the foundation stone for a road from Kuchulapur village to Kandepalli in Boath mandal. The estimated cost of the facility was Rs 6.52 crore.

Boath ZPTC member Sandhya Rani, Mandal Parishad President Tula Srinivas, Baoth mandal Sarpanches Association president Sridhar and others were present.