Indrakaran Reddy lashes out at Centre over new farm laws

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy lashed out at the Union government for introducing anti-farmers’ laws on Tuesday.

The Minister, who participated in the nationwide bandh and a bike rally taken out by TRS activists and followers here, said the Union government which was trying to protect interests of certain corporate firms was causing a huge blow to the agriculture sector by amending the laws. He demanded that the new farm laws be immediately repealed. He wondered how the laws would be helpful to the farmers who were unable to get minimum support price for their produce.

Indrakaran Reddy said said the farmers were not in a position to sell their produce in other places and neighbouring states due to transportation cost. He criticized Prime Minister Narender Modi for being silent when the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala states were taking to the streets of New Delhi, braving chilly weather conditions.

Stating that TRS had extended full support to the agitating farmers, he called upon the cadres to continue with the fight against the policies of the BJP government at the Centre. “TRS will continue to oppose the Centre till the new farm laws were withdrawn,” he said.

