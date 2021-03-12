Indrakaran Reddy offers silk clothes to temple

By | Published: 12:28 am

Rajanna-Sircilla: Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday offered silk clothes to Rajarajeshwara Swamy of Vemulawada on behalf of the State government on the occasion of the three-day annual Mahasivaratri jatara. The Minister accompanied by Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and Endowment commissioner Anil Kumar presented silk clothes in the morning.

Earlier, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy’s wife YV Swarna presented silk clothes on behalf of TTD. Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Y Nagireddy along with family members had a darshan of the residing deity. Zilla Parishad chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde, Additional Collector R Anjaiah, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Municipal Chairman Madhavi, Temple EO Krishna Prasad and others participated in the programme.

