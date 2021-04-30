‘Industry-friendly Telangana govt attracting IT firms’

Policies, incentives and the support extended by the State government besides creating a conducive atmosphere and more importantly, delivering on promises made are key factors that attract IT companies to the State, says IT-Hub CEO

Hyderabad: An industry-friendly government, tailormade policies that facilitate easy setting up of units and incentives are some of the major factors that have caught the attention of IT companies to set up base in not only tier II cities but also tier III towns of Telangana.

“Policies, incentives and the support extended by the State government besides creating a conducive atmosphere and more importantly, delivering on promises made are key factors that attract IT companies to the State,” IT Hub CEO Vijay Rangineni told ‘Telangana Today’.

Stating that these companies stand to benefit a lot, he said unlike top cities, facilities in tier II and III cities can be arranged much faster, and in most places, it is plug and play mode.

“Availability of quality manpower is also no more a challenge. The talent in these places is as good as that in top cities,” he pointed out, adding that for instance, there are many engineering colleges in and around Warangal, besides NIT. “Top cities are facing infrastructure issues, and this is where companies find tier II cities a more ideal and easy location to operate,” he said.

From employees’ perspective, they can stay in their native places or at least very close to them. They do not have to travel a lot amid pollution and more importantly, do not have to spend much on rent or stay in shared accommodations. It helps them save a lot, Vijay Rangineni said.

