IT hubs in Tier II, III towns of Telangana soon

Hyderabad: In a major thrust to the Information Technology sector in the State, the Telangana government has decided to go aggressive on IT expansion with special focus on setting up more Hubs in Tier II and Tier III towns such as Ramagaundam and Wanaparthy.

“The aim is to ensure that 25,000 IT professionals get employment in various existing IT Hubs as also the upcoming ones in the next two years,” Vijay Rangineni, CEO IT Hubs, told Telangana Today.

Apart from Hyderabad, some tier II towns have already become new hubs for the IT sector and IT enabled services (ITES). The State government is now looking beyond tier II cities and focusing on expanding the IT hubs to tier III towns as well. IT Towers have already come up in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar in the recent past and several more are in the pipeline.

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao recently laid the foundation stone for the phase II Tower in Khammam. It would have a built up space of 55,000 square feet with a 570 seat capacity.

This is in addition to the existing Phase I hub at Yellandu circle, which has a seating capacity of 430 seats.

The State Government is now focusing on setting up more IT towers in Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet districts. “It’s not limited to tier II towns, and plans have already been chalked out to set up IT towers in tier III towns such as Ramagundam and Wanaparthy,” Vijay Rangineni said.

In tune with the State Government initiatives, top companies too are evincing keen interest to set up their units in tier II and tier III towns. Cyient, Tech Mahindra and many leading IT and ITES companies have set up their units and have been successfully operating in the last few years.

The IT hubs in Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam Phase I are abuzz with activity with about 3,000 professionals working currently in these hubs for various multinational companies.

Stating that discussions were on with 31 companies for commencing operations in Khammam phase II, Vijay Rangineni said a leading IT player was likely to make an announcement about launching its operations in Warangal in the next couple of months.

Rama Rao has been reiterating that the State Government would extend all help to companies keen on setting up new units in tier II and III towns. Subsequently, the IT Department is working hard towards setting up more hubs and facilitate companies to commence their operations in plug and play mode, without facing any logistics or other hurdles.

Under this initiative, a new hub is coming up in Nalgonda district. The location has already been identified and things are in advance stage of take off, he said. “Again, here too the talks are on with many companies and they have evinced interest in occupying about 1350 of the total 1,500 seat capacity,” said Vijay Rangineni.

In the next couple of years, there would be lot of transformation in tier II and III towns with many companies expected to commence their operations, promising good employment opportunities for local youth.

