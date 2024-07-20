Hit by protests, Telangana Govt extends date for employee transfers

Charging that there were irregularities in finalizing the seniority list, head nurses and staff nurses staged protests till late in the night on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad: With the general transfers of employees in different departments leading to protests and arguments, the State government on Saturday issued orders extending the transfer schedule till July 31.

Head nurses and staff nurses had turned up in large numbers at Osmania Medical College for counseling. However, charging that there were irregularities in finalizing the seniority list, head nurses and staff nurses staged protests till late in the night on Friday.

Also Read Telangana: Nurses protest over general transfers

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had also issued directions to officials on Friday to put on hold the transfer of Archakas in the Endowments department. This was after the State Archaka Employees Joint Action Committee Convenor DVR Sharma and General Secretary Anand Sharma met the Chief Minister and submitted a representation on their long-pending issues and appealed to halt the Archakas transfers.

Likewise, there were many issues in different departments. Considering all these factors, the State government issued GO Ms 85 extending the transfer schedule till July 31 with the ban on transfers to come into force from August 1, 2024.

The government said a few departments did not finalise the process of transfers as per the schedule till July 20 due to “administrative exigencies”.