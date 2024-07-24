Tribal girl’s IIT fees to be sponsored by Telangana govt

Badavath Madhulatha, who secured the 824th rank in JEE mains examination in ST category, had got a seat in IIT Patna.

Published Date - 24 July 2024

Rajanna-Sircilla: The State government has decided to provide financial assistance for the education of a tribal girl, who secured a seat in IIT Patna, Bihar. In this regard, the Chief Minister’s Office issued orders on Tuesday.

Badavath Madhulatha, who secured the 824th rank in JEE mains examination in ST category, had got a seat in IIT Patna. However, she would have to pay Rs.3 lakh to confirm the seat. Unable to pay such a big amount because of the poor financial condition of her family, she withdrew her desire to pursue IIT and started grazing goats and sheep in her village in Gone Nayak thanda of Veernapalli mandal. Her two sisters, who completed graduation, were doing cultivation in a small piece of land in their thanda..

Reports on the girl’s situation that were published in the media were brought to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who summoned Madhulatha to Hyderabad. He also instructed officials to provide financial assistance to Madhulatha till the completion of her education. The government would provide the financial assistance via the Tribal Welfare department.

Madhulatha is the third child of Ramulu and Saroja. The parents thanked the Chief Minister and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas for taking the initiative to help their daughter.