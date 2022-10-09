Infection control units in all government hosptials: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: To reduce infection rates among patients in government hospitals, the State government has decided to establish infection control units in all government hospitals.

The infection control units, which will be manned by dedicated staff, will conduct weekly reviews so that operation theatres in government hospitals are properly sterilized.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Sunday, in a review meeting directed government hospitals not to skimp and ensure vital surgical kits are procured quickly whenever they are needed. It was also decided to frequently test air quality by procuring air-sampling machines for operation theatres.

The district medical officers were instructed to make regular inspections and be proactive in anticipating local issues related to infection control and take appropriate measures accordingly.

From now on, all government hospitals will put-up boards in Telugu that will provide information on daily diet, including menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner being served to the patients. “We have increased security and sanitation budget from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 7,500 per bed in government hospitals while diet has been increased from Rs. 40 to Rs. 80 and the impact of this hike must be visible. Out of 171 government hospitals, already 152 sanitation contracts have been finalized and the remaining will be finalized in the coming days,” Harish Rao said.

He also directed health officials to ensure that all the patients in government hospitals during the time of their discharge are issued the entire quota of medicines prescribed by the doctor.

“Build a stock of medicines in advance that will last for atleast three months. In the coming days, all the government mother and child health care facilities will be equipped with high-end ultrasound machines,” he added.