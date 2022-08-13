Telangana: Medical equipment policy for Government hospitals launched

Hyderabad: A comprehensive medical equipment policy for Telangana was formally launched by Health Minister T Harish Rao here on Saturday. The medical equipment policy is aimed at ensuring vital health care infrastructure in Government hospitals across Telangana is maintained and repairs are taken up quickly, without making patients end up incurring out-of-pocket expenditure at private diagnostic services.

“Nearly Rs 17 crore has been set aside only for Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for all the government medical equipment in Telangana. The aim is to ensure costly medical equipment is repaired within hours just like it happens in corporate hospitals,” Harish Rao said during the launch of the policy on Saturday at Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).

On the occasion, the State health department also launched a call centre (88885-26666) so that hospital managements can raise a complaint and repairs of the medical equipment are taken up at the earliest.

“At present, in Telangana, there are a total of 1,032 medical equipment in government hospitals that cost more than Rs.5 lakh each. There is a need to maintain such high end medical equipment frequently. The medical equipment policy will go a long way in ensuring maintenance and repairs of such medical equipment is done without wasting time,” Harish Rao said.

The Health Minister also pointed out that apart from medical equipment, special care is being taken up to ensure life saving drugs are available at government hospitals. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is very particular about making sure drugs are available at all government hospitals in Telangana. A total of Rs.500 crore has been allocated for this year to procure medicines out of which Rs.100 crore has been set aside and will be available to Superintendents of Government hospitals, so that they can make emergency purchases,” Harish Rao said.