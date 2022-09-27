Aarogyasri: Govt hospitals in Telangana register 19 per cent rise in healthcare services

Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Efforts by Telangana government to encourage public healthcare institutions to be more aggressive in offering Aarogyasri healthcare services have started to yield results.

During the ongoing financial year, government hospitals in Telangana have registered a 19 per cent rise in offering healthcare services and surgeries that are covered under Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao who reviewed the insurance scheme here on Tuesday, said in the last one year, the percentage of services taken up in government hospitals under Aarogyasri has increased from 34 per cent to 53 per cent.

In 2020-21, government hospitals conducted a total of 88,467 (34 per cent) services that were covered under Aarogyasri, which rose to 1,52,092 (43 per cent) in 2021-22 and this year, by August 31, went up to 1,52,096 surgeries, (53 per cent). “This was made possible because of new medical colleges, upgrade of medical infrastructure including procurement of Cath lab, MRI and other such high-end facilities in government hospitals,” the Minister said.

“Except for Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam, government hospitals in all the remaining districts are offering Aarogyasri services. We are analysing the reasons for less number of Aarogyasri facilities in these three-districts. There is a need for Aarogya-Mitras and Aarogyasri officials to follow-up on patients who have undergone procedures,” he said.

So far, since 2014, a total of 11 lakh individuals have availed healthcare facilities under Aarogyasri scheme and the State government has incurred an expenditure of Rs. 5,600 crore towards its implementation.

* Aarogyasri facilities increased by 19 per cent in government hospitals

* In 2020-21, percentage of Aarogyasri services in Govt hospitals was 34 per cent

* In 2021-22, it increased to 43 per cent

* By August end this year, 53 per cent of government health services covered under Aarogyasri

* 90 lakh poor families covered under Aarogyasri

* Since 2014, 11 lakh have availed Aarogyasri

* TS has incurred an expenditure of Rs 5,600 crore to sustain Aarogyasri since 2014