‘Inform police about Maoists’ action movement in Mulugu, Bhupalpally’

In a press note issued here on Thursday, the OSD reminded that Maoists had issued a statement urging the people to boycott the impending Assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Mulugu: Announcing that an action team of the outlawed CPI Maoists had sneaked into Mulugu district from Chhattisgarh’s Dandakaranya forest region, OSD Mulugu and Bhupalapally, Ashok Kumar, has urged the people to be alert and inform the police about the movement of Maoists.

In a press note issued here on Thursday, the OSD reminded that Maoists had issued a statement urging the people to boycott the impending Assembly elections. He, however, reassured the public of foolproof security arrangements in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

The Maoist action team, reportedly comprising members such as Kunjam Idumal alias Mahender, Kovvasi Ganga alias Mahesh, and others, has reportedly crossed into the Mulugu area with intentions to disrupt the elections. Their strategies allegedly involve targeting security personnel, people’s representatives, political leaders and officials involved in election duties, instigating fear and chaos among the public.

“To combat this threat, Mulugu police have initiated stringent measures including drone surveillance, cordon search operations, tactical vehicle checks, and area dominance,” the OSD said and emphasised the grave risk posed by the Maoists to politicians and others, urging the people to remain vigilant and cautious.

Even as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao plans to address election rallies in Mulugu and Bhupalpally Assembly constituencies on Friday, security measures have been heightened to ensure the safety and peaceful conduct of these events amidst the looming threat posed by the Maoist action team.