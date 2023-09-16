ICFAI holds 13th convocation ceremony

University Chancellor Dr. C Rangarajan said that higher education was important to build a nation. Though the country has progressed a lot in education, there was still a need to strengthen higher education by reforming it in three dimensions – access, equity, and quality, he said.

09:07 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: As many as 2,488 students were awarded degrees including eight PhDs during the 13th convocation ceremony of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education organized here on Saturday.

“If you want to be relevant in the fast changing world, and have access to the new opportunities, you should learn constantly, be prepared to take risks in life, and learn from failures to grow further,” said Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman University Grants Commission (UGC).

Addressing the graduating students, Prof. Jagadesh told them that they were graduating from the university and stepping into a non-ideal world, which has both challenges and opportunities. These challenges range from unstable economic systems, climate change to gender discrimination, he said.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. LS Ganesh presented a report on the progress made by the varsity during the year. Prominent mathematician and statistician late Prof. CR Rao and ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath were conferred with doctorate honoris causa by the university.