Telangana Premier Golf League: Team MYSA blank KLR Kings in opener

Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Team MYSA began their campaign with a crushing 8-0 victory over KLR Kings in the first round of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League held at the Hyderabad Golf Association course.

Madhav Kota and Deepak Gullapalli defeated CV Ramana and VVSN Raju of the KLR Kings 6-4 to open their account. MYSA’s Naveen Gullapalli and Sumit Jaiswal then recorded a 2-point win over RavikanthKonteti and Ram Musunuri 6-4.

Later, Swetha Gullapalli and Anil Yamani downed Muthyam Reddy and Chakradhar Gadde 5-4 to put their side in commanding positoin.

Later, Vasu Merugu and Sathish Cheeti got the better of Kasi Vidyasagar and Srinivas Bikkina 5-3 and made it a clean sweep for MYSA. Glendale Golfers, last year’s runners-up and Villaggio Highlanders shared four points each, winning two matches each.

Vardhaman Eagle Hunters emerged second best in the first round. The Hunters won three matches against Team Labonel. The second round will be played on Wednesday.